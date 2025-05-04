Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Following the emotional backlash, Babil’s team stepped in with an official statement. It acknowledged that while the video had sparked debate, it had been taken out of context.

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan's 'Rude' Remark With Enigmatic Post


Actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, recently stirred the internet after an emotional video surfaced online. In the now-deleted clip, he appeared distressed and tearful while discussing feelings of exclusion within the film industry.

He named several celebrities during the video — Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even singer Arijit Singh.

Ananya Panday’s Quiet Counterpart to the Viral Moment

Soon after the video gained attention, Ananya Panday subtly reacted without naming anyone directly. She shared a collection of recent snapshots on Instagram under the caption, “Final touches and a little bit of this and that.”

One of the slides featured a quote from the beloved character Hagrid: “What’s comin’ will come and we’ll meet it when it does.” The timing of the post led many fans to interpret it as a calm, cryptic reply to the controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Babil Clarifies His Intentions Amid Widespread Speculation

As speculation surged, Babil returned to social media to address the incident. He clarified through a series of posts that the video was misunderstood. According to him, it reflected a particularly tough day, deeply connected to his ongoing mental health journey.

To offer more context, Babil also posted a heartfelt scene from his father Irrfan Khan’s film Madaari. In it, Irrfan’s character awakens in a hospital to heartbreaking news about his child’s health. The moment mirrors the kind of raw emotion Babil displayed in his own video.

Team Babil Issues Statement, Sets the Record Straight

Following the emotional backlash, Babil’s team stepped in with an official statement. It acknowledged that while the video had sparked debate, it had been taken out of context.

The statement read, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.”

Additionally, the statement clarified that Babil’s references to Ananya Panday and others were made in admiration. It noted that he was acknowledging these artists for their dedication to the craft and their role in upholding integrity within Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

 

Filed under

Ananya Panday Arjun Kapoor Babil Khan Irrfan Khan

newsx

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand
newsx

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure
newsx

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post
India shuts Baglihar Dam

India Halts Water Flow To Pakistan, All Baglihar Dam Gates Shut, Kishanganga Flow To Be...
newsx

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations
Babil Khan breaks down in

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure

India Halts Water Flow To Pakistan, All Baglihar Dam Gates Shut, Kishanganga Flow To Be Curtailed Next

India Halts Water Flow To Pakistan, All Baglihar Dam Gates Shut, Kishanganga Flow To Be...

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Entertainment

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media