Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Following the emotional backlash, Babil’s team stepped in with an official statement. It acknowledged that while the video had sparked debate, it had been taken out of context.

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, recently stirred the internet after an emotional video surfaced online. In the now-deleted clip, he appeared distressed and tearful while discussing feelings of exclusion within the film industry.

He named several celebrities during the video — Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even singer Arijit Singh.

Ananya Panday’s Quiet Counterpart to the Viral Moment

Soon after the video gained attention, Ananya Panday subtly reacted without naming anyone directly. She shared a collection of recent snapshots on Instagram under the caption, “Final touches and a little bit of this and that.”

One of the slides featured a quote from the beloved character Hagrid: “What’s comin’ will come and we’ll meet it when it does.” The timing of the post led many fans to interpret it as a calm, cryptic reply to the controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Babil Clarifies His Intentions Amid Widespread Speculation

As speculation surged, Babil returned to social media to address the incident. He clarified through a series of posts that the video was misunderstood. According to him, it reflected a particularly tough day, deeply connected to his ongoing mental health journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIANS | INDIA | BHARAT 🇮🇳 (@indians)

To offer more context, Babil also posted a heartfelt scene from his father Irrfan Khan’s film Madaari. In it, Irrfan’s character awakens in a hospital to heartbreaking news about his child’s health. The moment mirrors the kind of raw emotion Babil displayed in his own video.

Team Babil Issues Statement, Sets the Record Straight

Following the emotional backlash, Babil’s team stepped in with an official statement. It acknowledged that while the video had sparked debate, it had been taken out of context.

The statement read, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days, and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.”

Additionally, the statement clarified that Babil’s references to Ananya Panday and others were made in admiration. It noted that he was acknowledging these artists for their dedication to the craft and their role in upholding integrity within Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations