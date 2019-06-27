The besties of Television, Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami's pictures will make you go crazy. The two keep giving us friendship goals. This time again the two will leave you awestruck with their looks.

Recently the Television star, Drashti Dhami shared a selfie with her bestie, Sanaya Irani on her Instagram handle and captioned it Expectations Vs Reality, the madness will live on. In the selfie, the two can be seen posing towards the right. The two keep giving us friendship goals. Theirs is a kind of friendship everyone wants to experience. Since ages, they have been known in the industry for their friendship.

The two were spotted in a party together. Sanaya carried a beige coloured dress while Dhrashti wore a deep blue coloured gown. After the wrap up of the party, the two posed together for a perfect selfie and many beautiful candid pictures. The pictures are proof that the two keep giving us fashion goals besides friendship goals.

Talking about the professional front, after the show Zindabad, Sanaya will now make a debut in Vikram Bhatt directorial. Presently, she is busy with the promotion of the film for which she shot for one and a half month in London.

While Drashti was seen opposite Shakti Artora in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. However, the show has been put down because the audience criticized its content for being way ahead of time.

Besides television, Sanaya Irani has appeared in films like Fanaa. Last year she was featured in Vodka Shots, a web series. The actor won Indian Telly Award in 2012 under the category Best Onscreen Couple for her show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Drashti Dhami started her career with Dil Mil Gaye and got selected as the lead character for Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi.

