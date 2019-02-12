Drashti Dhami is an established Television actor who leaves no stone unturned to update her fans. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo where she is looking smoking hot in a casual cami top. Further, the actor has opted for an off-shoulder multi color shrug which is looking graceful on her. The hottie is an avid social media user and keeps swaying her fans with her stunning photos.

Tele actor Drashti Dhami is among the hottest divas of the industry who misses no moment of flaunting herself well on-screens. The actor was recently winning many hearts with her role in the daily soap Silsila Badalte Rishto Ka in a lead role. In the show, Drashti has given major traditional goals to her fans as she wore different sarees with different styles. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share some photos. In the picture, she is looking uber-hot dressed in a cami top. To complement her look, she has further carried an off-shoulder printed shrug. With a slight tone of mascara, glossy lips and straight hair, the actor kills the social media with her looks. Her bold look and expressions have garnered her massive likes and comments which proves that even after leaving the show, her fans miss no chance of showcasing their love on the diva.

Not just acting, the actor won the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6 with her partner choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. By balancing her talent and passion well the actor has established herself in the industry and now has been counted among the top Tv actors. She entered Television in the year 2007 with the show Dill Mill Gayye which was a medical drama. Post to which she has been giving a series of hit shows like Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and has been praised for her roles as well. Majorly, the actor came to limelight after appearing in the show Madhubala–Ek Ishq Ek Junoon opposite Vivian Dsena, Avinesh Rekhi, and Raza Murad. The allrounder has not only flourished on-screens but has also made her digital presence by working in the web-series I Don’t Wath Tv with other celebrities as well.

