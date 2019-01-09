Drashti Dhami video: Drashti Dhami is best known for her outstanding performance in the Tv shows. The Internet sensation has about 1.8 million followers on Instagram which proves the actor to be her fans favourite. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her workout video where she is giving major fitness goals to her fans.

Drashti Dhami video: Drashti Dhami is known as one of the most followed actors of the Television industry. The sensation has about 1.8 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram which proves that the diva conquers the heart of her fans every now and then. The hottie recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her workout videos. She is doing stretching and doing warmup of legs and shoulders. The diva did her television debut with the daily soap–Dilli Mill Gayye in the year 2007 since then she has been flourishing herself well on Television screens.

The actor then got a chance of depicting a lead role in Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi show. Post to it, she has been featuring in series of hit serial like– Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor was last seen in the daily soap Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka with Aditi Sharma and Shakti Arora. As per the requirement of the script, Drashti’s role came to an end and she is no longer a part of the show but the show is still on air. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following and misses no chance of excelling.

