Drashti Dhami Instagram photos: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Drashti Dhami has shared a photograph on Instagram before the shoot of a chat show hosted by Monica Dogra. In the photographs, Drashti Dhami looks pretty in a golden and powder blue lehenga. Drashti Dhami's fan Instagram pages have also shared several photographs. All the photographs are surely a pleasing visual treat on the social media, presently.

Drashti Dhami Instagram photos: Popular television actor Drashti Dhami is quite popular on Instagram. With the 1.8 million followers, the actor is continued to rule the social media with her fabulous pictures and quirky videos. Drashti Dhami has shared the latest photograph which is also no less than a beautiful photo. This picture is worth a thousand words as her expressions are conveying that she is an elegant beauty with full of attitude and confidence. In the photograph, she can be seen dressed in a golden blouse and powder blue lehenga. The attire is from the Greedy closet which is quite famous and favourite among celebrities. Hair tied in a ponytail which has been styled by Poonam Solanki.

These photographs have been clicked before the shoot of a chat show alongside a designer. Hosted by Monica Dogra, the show has 13 fashion designers which will come together with 13 of the top TV stars.

On the professional front, Drashti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She has also portrayed the lead roles in various television daily soaps such as Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Born on January 10, 1985 to a Gujarati family in Mumbai. She attended Mary Immaculate Girl’s High School. She also went to Mumbai’s Mithibai College from she received a degree in sociology. Before opting for modelling, Dhami was a dance instructor.

Dhami was the brand ambassador for Canvironment Week 2011 and 2013. Dhami had supported the cause of ‘Save Our Planet’. In 2016, she was a part of the Swachh Survekshan 2017 The initiative was for an environmentally cleaner India (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan).

