Drashti Dhami is excited for grooving on some hit songs with her husband Neraaj Khemka by showcasing her dance moves on her Sister in law Shivani Khemka's sangeet ceremony

Drashti Dhami came into the limelight after stepping into the shoe of Madhubala in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The bombshell was recently seen celebrating her 5th wedding anniversary with her fiance Neeraj Khemka. She shared a picture of herself kissing her husband with a heartening caption for her fans.

Drashti Dhami is getting ready to rock the sangeet of her sister in law by her crazy dance moves. As beauty has also won the title of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 so, there is no doubt on her dancing skills but her husband lacks behind in it. In the video and photos that are going viral on the internet, the couple can be seen rehearsing on the hit item numbers along with the bridesmaids.

The diva is looking stunning hot while donning the blue dress in the video, she seems excited for performing in Shivani’s sangeet ceremony. Drashti Dhami was looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed while practicing the dance. After gazing at the video, the fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding ceremony of Drashti’s sister in law. Have a look at some pictures of Drashti Dhami.

Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actor Drashti Dhami has garnered her fan base by giving tremendous performances in the daily soap operas. Apart from the television industry, she is also having a huge fan base on her Instagram account. However, taking a break from the TV shows for a long time, she still keeps her fans updated and attached to her by uploading her Instagram pictures. She covers all from the party to ethnic wears on her Instagram handle.

