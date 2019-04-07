Television actors Surbhi Jyoti and Drashti Dhami are currently sizzling the Internet with their hot and glamorous avatars. The divas are among the most talented ones and miss no chance of creating a buzz with their talent and style. Have a look at their recent photos:

It seems that the Television actors are leaving no stone unturned to establish well on the screens as well as in the hearts of the fans. Starting from giving a dose of entertainment on a daily basis to giving major fashion goals in their social media clicks, the hardworking actors are currently stealing the show with their talent. Drashit Dhami is best known for her intense role in the daily soap Madhubala–Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The hottie has a huge fan base and last appeared on the screens in drama series Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka with Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma. Recently, the actor shared her hot pictures which is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the picture, the actor is looking sensational in a black bralette and has completed her looks by wearing mini denim shorts. With trendy hairdo and stylish earrings, the seems that the actor is enjoying her break and is setting the Internet on fire with her sizzling looks.

Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti is counted among the most hardworking actors and tops the charts with her glamour and style. The hottie recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram and misses no chance of updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. In the pictures, she is looking breathtaking dressed in a white shirt and has completed her looks by wearing full ethnic jewellery.

The 30-year-old actor Surbhi Jyoti has also undergone a glamorous transformation over the years since the time she started and always stuns everyone with her fashion game. The actor gained recognition after she appeared in Qubool Hai and is currently capturing hearts in the role of Naagrani Bela in Naagin with Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri.

Talking about the personal fronts, Drashti tied knots with her longtime boyfriend Neeraj Khemka, who is a businessman in 2015. They both got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai and leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans on social media.

Talking about Surbhi, the actor started in the year 2010 by appearing in Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na on the channel Zee Punjabi. The allrounder also appeared in various web shows like Tanhaiyan, Desi Explorers Taiwan and also slated her talent in musical video Haanji in the year 2018.

