Madhubala actor Drashti Dhami in a recent interview put forward her stand on the topic of body shaming in the society saying not just the fat shaming but thin shaming too is a thing, and one that needs to be stopped.

The actor from Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Geet Hui Sabse Parai put forward her thoughts on body shaming when talking about her friend Sanaya Irana getting trolled and body shamed for having thin arms, Drashti said its unacceptable that people get body shamed not just for being overweight but also for being thin and healthy, Drashti also brought to notice how male’s suffer from being shamed for getting thin more than their female counterpart.

Drashti gave example of her husband Neeraj Khemka who too lost weight to get a lean body and was bombarded with comments like look how thin you’ve got, which has made the actor grow sick of remarks such as these as she knows for a fact that her husbands weight loss was a healthy one while people with such comments made it look otherwise.

The actor said that those indulge in shaming people for being thin are the same people who don’t understand the concept of fitness and are unhealthy themselves.

Continuing on the topic of health and fitness Drashti also revealed details about her fitness and diet where she openly accepted that she has no diet plan, and all she does is ensures whatever she is eating is healthy and homemade as the actor feels she cannot stick to a diet plan for more than 2 days.

Drashti also shared that it was her husband Neeraj who made her take fitness seriously so much so that now, between the couple she is the one who is much more passionate about fitness.

