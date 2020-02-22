Drashti Dhami shared a picture of herself and husband sharing a kiss to the internet goes in awe

Drashti Dhami the television actor that won people’s hearts in series like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon has been absent from the small screen after portraying a negative character in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka shares a picture with husband on their 5 marriage anniversary that is far from her character in the serial.

Drashti in the post wrote Man o to heart, Loved you then, Loved you still, Always have !, Always will, Happy 5 yrs to us !!! Happy anniversary baby, making known to all of her fans how beautiful of a bond she shares with her husband, which is accentuated and underlined by the picture that shows the couple kissing each other.

Drashti Dhami has been a popular celebrity not just for acting skills but also for her graceful dancing skills which she showcased in Jhalak Dikhla Ja has seen great success in personal life as well.

She met the man of her dreams, businessman Neeraj Khemka back in 2009 and developed going on to date each other for 6 years to finally commemorate their love by tying the knot on 21st February 2015.

The couple regularly shares pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts keeping Drashti Dhami’s fans assured at all times that she is having the time of her life with the love of her life.

This adorable couple has been together for over a decade now and looking at their social media posts it is fair to say that they have found never-ending love in each other.

