Drashti Dhami recently wishes husband Neeraj Khemka in a quirky yet sweet way on Instagram. Take a look—

When it comes to one of the most adorable couples in the Television industry, who can forget Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka. After dating each other for a long time, both of them tied the knots in 2015 and misses o chance of supporting each other in every thick and thin. From spending quality time with each other doing parties to traveling and exploring life together, both of them make a perfect couple.

Moreover in an interview, Drashti Dhami once revealed that even after getting married her life is the same and has not even changed a bit. Moreover, Neeraj and Drashti never miss a chance of making each other feel special and are always seen giving major couple goals on social media by sharing their PDA moments. Now, even when the entire country is suffering from coronavirus outbreak, Drashti Dhami still tried to make his husband feel good by wishing him birthday in a quirky way.

Drashti shared a lip-lock picture with husband Neeraj where both of them are lost in each other arms. Further, she also wrote an interesting caption with the picture. This won’t be wrong to say that Drashti and Neeraj’s bond can’t be explained in words and together they look perfect.

Also Read: Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri wishes to do a romantic web series with Hina Khan

On the work front, Drashti Dhami commenced her acting career with her show Dill Mill Gayye in 2007 and post to that she has left no chance of showcasing her versatility by appearing in different shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App