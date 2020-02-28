Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka steal the show at his sister's sangeet. Check out the videos of their cute and adorable dance performance here.

Drashti Dhami’s sister-in-law sangeet: The wedding season is on and celebrities are giving their fans enough fashion goals through their wedding style. Drashti Dhami the famous actress of Madhubala and her husband Neeraj Khemka is currently attending Neeraj sister’s wedding. The duo is sharing their happy pictures on their social accounts.

The couple even danced on some fun Bollywood songs and entertained the guests. The sangeet was even attended by Drashti’s best friend Sanaya Irani and she also shared a lot of videos of Drashti’s and Neeraj’s dance performance. In the video, it is also audible that Sanaya is cheering for Neeraj’s dance and saying that he is killing it.

Every guest loved their performance, the duo was looking extremely adorable. They set the stage on fire with their chemistry and show their stunning dance moves. The videos of the sangeet are doing rounds of social media and have become extremely viral.

Drashti Dhami was last seen in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka doing the role of Nandini Malhotra. She has also been on a dance reality show called Jhalak Dikhla Jaa with dancer Salman Yusuff khan. On the other hand, Sanaya Irani is known for her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam DoonDrashti has been a part of many popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Madhubala, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Sanaya has also been in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Rangrasiya, Kasamh Se, Left Right Left.

Have a look at the picture shared by Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami on their social media handle,

