From its script to the actors to its party anthem songs, the movie Dream Girl starring National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana, and Pyaar ka Punchnama star Nushrat Bharucha is a sure shot masala entertainer! Since the trailer release, the movie has been making the right kind of buzz among all. Directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie will be revolving around Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja character who works as a woman in a tele company and woos guys with his feminine voice.

Not getting too much into the script, check out five reasons to watch the National award winner for Andhadhun star Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Dream Girl here:

1. National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his mettle as an actor and is known for his unique choice of stories. The actor has delivered a series of hits and in this family entertainer, he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar which will make you amaze.

2. Powerful Ensemble Cast

The movie features an impressive list of actors, including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Raj Bhansali and Rajesh Sharma, among others. Together, these actors are expected to up the entertainment quotient of the film.

3. Unique Storyline

A male caller played by Ayushmann Khurrana, at a female friendship call center in Mathura, who impresses everyone with his mesmerizing female voice and unique ways of solving people’s problems. Film’s unique storyline will appeal to people across age groups.

4. Quirky Dialogues filled with Humour

Dream Girl’s trailer has been appreciated for its witty punchlines and quirky dialogues. With a blend of humour, drama, and entertainment.

5. Massy and Peppy Music Album

The album of Dream Girl is a mix of massy and peppy music. While Radhe Radhe celebrates the festive fever of Janmashtami, Dil Ka Telephone reflects the film’s entertaining theme. On the other hand, Ik Mulaqaat is a soothing love ballad that has already garnered popularity. The unplugged version of the same song, dubbed in Ayushmann’s voice, adds to its charm. The makers also launched another peppy, high-on-energy Punjabi track, Gat Gat, which is touted to make everyone hit the dance floor.

Dream Girl which is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh is all set to release on 13 September 2019.

