Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking the success of his latest release recently opened up about the kind of movies that he would reject. Badhaai Ho actor is receiving compliments for his amazing performance in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor in Bollywood who has never felt hesitant in experimenting with the choice of content. Be it Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho or Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun, the actor has always gone a step further in creating his own space in the Bollywood industry. Now, ever since Dream Girl has hit the theatres, compliments are continued to pour in for the actor’s stupendous performance. Therefore, it seems like the actor is specific in choosing the content.

Now, Badhaai Ho actor has opened up about the kind of choice of roles that he would never accept while speaking to a leading daily. He said that being a part of a progressive cinema, he would never do something regressive, even in a conventional film like Dream Girl, it had the essence of the nineties. The placing of the songs has the essence of the nineties. There is a perfect place for each song which is lip sync.

Dream Girl is receiving applauds across social media. The Box office collection is showing good signs. On the first day of the film, the movie has managed to receive 30 percent occupancy which is the highest ever for Ayushmann.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl, is a romantic comedy, featuring Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a call center employee where he talks to a people in a female voice named Pooja. Nushrat is playing the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about the Box office report, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dream Girl’s box office collection is Rs 10.05 crore. This has broken the opening records of the films such as Chhichore. Chhichore is starred by Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi, Uri – The Surgical Strike and De De Pyaar De. Dream Girl has an excellent reception in Delhi-NCR and northern market, as per box -office India report.

On Saturday, Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday and receiving a good start for his movie is no less than the best birthday gift.

