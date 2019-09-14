Ayushmann Khurrana who had appeared in several films such as Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho and Article 15 has proved his worth in Bollywood. The actor seems to have broken all the stereotypes after choosing unconventional concepts repetitively. The actor is phenomenal in showing his acting prowess. Therefore, he has marked his presence successfully. However, the success mantra lies in his father's guidance. He has shared all the detail regarding the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana who debuted in Bollywood with Vicky Donor is unstoppable in his professional career. After giving super hits like Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Andhadhun, the National Award Winner has created a niche in the cinema industry which is no less than a praiseworthy. As he is swinging high on the professional front and successfully redefining conventionality, Ayushmann Khurrana went to the memory lane and shared his early struggle days his struggle days and his relation with his father.

Ayushmann Khurrana whose father is an astrologist always believed his father’s determination towards him provided him an unprecedented sucess rather than the stars. While speaking to a leading daily said that his father had been his coach and mentor and always used to tell him to catch the public’s pulse. and he just did that.

Remembering his college days when he used to be a laidback person, he said that his father was the one who had pushed him. While he was laid back but, his father was very ambitious for him. He packed his bags and booked his tickets and was thrown out, and asked him to become an actor and to leave Chandigarh.

An early start to his career, and brave him to follow his gut. The 35-year-old actor said that he was 19 when he had started his journey with Roadies, and became an actor at 27.

It took him eight years to receive a breakthrough. Had he gone to become an actor straight away then he wouldn’t have left an impact.

Giving credit to his father for his success, Ayushmann Khurrana said that from being a radio presenter and TV anchor, to theatre artist and actor, all the experiences he had, it gave him a balanced approach towards life.

Indeed, it is quite evident in his work that his early start for the acting career and proper guidance of his father gave him a definite approach towards his profession. Also through his hard work and determination, he is capable to define his boundaries of experiments with the concept of the cinema.

