Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha is all set for her latest release Dream Girl with Ayshmann Khurrana. The ator will be seen in a song titled Ishq Tera alongside Guru Randhawa. The song will be released soon, check the first look here.

Punchnama actor Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in Dream Girl soon opposite Ayshmann Khurrana. The trailer of the movie was recently released and was loved by fans. The romantic comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 13, 2019.

Recently, Nushrat took to Instagram and shared the first look of her music video starring her with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. She shared the news on the special occasion of Guru’s birthday. The actor wished him and gave her fans a sneak peek to the first poster of the song titled Ishq Tera. Guru written, composed and sung the song which features Nushrat and the first look was released today by T-Series.

According to Bhushan Kumar, the song Ishq Tera is will be a hit as it is one of those songs that people will love to hear. He loved working with popular Guru and called Nushrat the USP of the video. Have a look at the first poster:

Happyy Birthday Guruuuuuuuuu! 🤘

Aaj hai Guru ka birthday, but we have a gift for ya'll! Here's the first look of my single #IshqTera with @GuruOfficial… Song coming out soooon for you guys!@itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @gaana pic.twitter.com/XbyXcaraIo — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) August 30, 2019

On the work front, Nushrat is currently promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl. She was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Kartik Aaryan and will be seen in the music video soon. On the other hand, Guru is known for his Punjabi songs Suit Suit, High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Tu Meri Raani among others. Many of his songs have been featured in Bollywood films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App