Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of proving himself on-screens with his phenomenal acting skills and versatile roles. After astonishing the fans with crime thriller film Article 15, Ayushamann Khurrana is gearing up for his next project–Dream Girl. Talking about the first poster, Ayushamann Khurrana was seen dressed in a yellow saree, sitting on a rickshaw. Recently, the reports revealed that the trailer of the film will be out today.

The film is based on Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, who finds a job in a female call centre. It is predicted that Ayushmann Khurrana will surprise the fans completely as he will transform into the character of Pooja, who is among the most loved telecallers of the call centre. In the era of remakes and biopics, this refreshing topic will surely entertain the audience. Moreover, Ayushmann has dubbed his dialogues in a female voice, so it will be really interesting.

In a small interview, the actor revealed that since he is from a radio background, it was convenient for him to dubb his dialogues in a female voice. It seems that the actor has worked really hard for the film as he dubbed overall 25 per cent of his dialogues and has worked on his voice modulations as well.

The actor also revealed that the most challenging part was to adopt the right note because as a man it is difficult to switch and grab the pitch of women. He further said that it was an adventure which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Talking about the film, it also features Nushrat Barucha, who will appear as Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest. Further, the funniest part appears when Ayushmann Khurrana lands himself in weird situations as Pooja which serves to be the USP. The film is helmed by Raaj Shandaliyaa and is bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms. The film will hit the silver screens on September 13, 2019.

