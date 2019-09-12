Manjot Singh, the Dream Girl film star opened up about how Sardars are being stereotyped in the Bollywood industry, his film Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13.

Manjot Singh, the actor who has been a part of films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Fukreey, Fukrey Returns, Jab Harry Met Sejal and now is coming to entertain us with his film Dream Girl in which he plays Ayushmann Khurana’s best friend Smiley. Manjot is blessed with having good scrips in his acting career and is a lucky charm to the industry.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Manjot Sigh opened up about how Sardars are stereotyped in the Bollywood industry.

Manjot Singh said that filmmakers expect me to be funny all the time as I am Sardar and even he says it in a serious tone they respond his as it is people’s perception so with this Manjot replies to them it is you people who make the perception.

Manjot also said that filmmakers should frame Sardars in a serious role and audience will accept it and even if they don’t, we should not stop making effort, he further added that some of the filmmakers take his advice and others say they will think about it nut if you become a big name everyone listens to you and if you are not, you are still on a hold.

The actor also said that his family has supported him from the beginning of his career and always made him remind that never let your religion and you yourself become a joke to the audience.

Manjot Singh’s Dream Girl is all set to hit the theatres on September 13, the film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it starres Ayushmann Khurana and Nushrat Bharucha in the film as lead roles.

