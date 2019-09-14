Dream Girl: The much-awaited film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha was released on September 13 and has garnered a positive response from fans and critics. In a recent interview, both the actors talked about their difficult phases in life.

Dream Girl: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are currently enjoying the success of their latest film Dream Girl. The comedy-drama is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The film hit the theaters on September 13 and has garnered a crazy response from fans as well as film critics.

Dream Girl also features Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz among others. In the film, Ayushmann can be seen as Pooja whose voice attracts men’s attention and Nushrat can be seen playing the character of Mahi. In a recent interview, both Ayushmann and Nushrat talked about their low phase in life.

Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann said he was never under depression and had a lot of plans in life, he started with a Radio Jocker and later did journalism as well. He was only worried about his filming career and formed a band. Later things happened in his favor and now he has come a long way in his career. The actor was also awarded National Award for his film Andhadhun.

On the other hand, Nushrat revealed because of depression she started doubting her caliber but people around her helped her through the difficult phase and she started believing in herself. Nushrat has given many big hits and Dream Girl is her biggest hit so far. The movie has performed extremely well at the box office and the actors are being praised for giving an extraordinary performance in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App