Dream Girl: This birthday has really been special for Ayushmann Khurrana, keeping in account the success of his recently released film Dream Girl. The film has earned Rs 10 crores on its opening day and has also emerged as the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana to date. Recently, the producer of the film Ekta Kapoor celebrated the success of the film by sharing a video on Instagram.
It is a hilarious video where Ekta Kapoor can be seen talking with Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana) and further thanks Pooja for a double-digit opening. It seems that Ayushmann Khurrana loves to step out of his comfort zone and deliver something quirky and interesting every time he appear on-screens. Starting from appearing as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor to portraying a female character in Dream Girl, there is no doubt in saying that Ayushmann Khurrana is among the allrounders.
The film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and has earned Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, the film also features Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles.
Watch the video of Ekta Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana–
Poojieee ne 'eku ' ko double diya( ok I hammmm n I don't know how to act AT ALL) but this is an appreciation post for this man whose bday it is today! Ur choices ur humility ur warmth n depth make u d Man U r ! N ur success is d biproduct! Pls stick with ur gut n convictions n Thanku for a ' double digit' opening ! After a shitty month I needed this ! AYUSHMAAAN BHAVAAAH JAI MATA DI
Talking about the story, it centers around Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Karam who later imitates as Pooja to attract male attention which is a part of her job in a call center. With an interesting storyline and strong cast, the film has garnered positive reviews from the critics as well as fans.
#IkMulaqaat song out now.
On the work front, the allrounder will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. Further, Ayushmann will also be seen in films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan with Bhumi Pednekar and Bala with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Moreover, Ayushmann has also won Best Actor’s award for his film Andhadhun with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.
Miliye Pooja ke aashiq no.3 se!
The countdown has begun… Only 13 days to go!