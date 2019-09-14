Dream Girl: Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor recently released a video with Ayushmann Khurrana celebrating the success of Dream Girl. It seems that the entire cast is much excited about the opening numbers of the film and it is expected that the film will create new records at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor celebrate the success of the film with an amusing video

Dream Girl: This birthday has really been special for Ayushmann Khurrana, keeping in account the success of his recently released film Dream Girl. The film has earned Rs 10 crores on its opening day and has also emerged as the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana to date. Recently, the producer of the film Ekta Kapoor celebrated the success of the film by sharing a video on Instagram.

It is a hilarious video where Ekta Kapoor can be seen talking with Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana) and further thanks Pooja for a double-digit opening. It seems that Ayushmann Khurrana loves to step out of his comfort zone and deliver something quirky and interesting every time he appear on-screens. Starting from appearing as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor to portraying a female character in Dream Girl, there is no doubt in saying that Ayushmann Khurrana is among the allrounders.

The film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and has earned Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, the film also features Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles.

Watch the video of Ekta Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana–

Talking about the story, it centers around Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Karam who later imitates as Pooja to attract male attention which is a part of her job in a call center. With an interesting storyline and strong cast, the film has garnered positive reviews from the critics as well as fans.

On the work front, the allrounder will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. Further, Ayushmann will also be seen in films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan with Bhumi Pednekar and Bala with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Moreover, Ayushmann has also won Best Actor’s award for his film Andhadhun with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

