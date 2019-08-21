Dream Girl: After impressing the fans with action thriller Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to conquer the hearts with his next project Dream Girl. After impressing the audience with songs like Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone, the makers will recreate Marathi song Dhagala Lagli Kala.

Dream Girl: After inciting the audience with the songs like Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone, the makers of the highly anticipated film Dream Girl are all set to create a buzz with the third song from the film titled Dhagala Lagli Kala. Reports reveal that the song will be a recreation of the original Marathi track. The song will celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and will be a classic track.

The makers reveal that the song was an idea of the producer, Ekta Kapoor, as Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. Further, the makers liked the idea as the track will open the scope of the film to more communities as well. With foot-tapping beats, Marathi parts and the additional work of guitars and electronic programs, the song is expected to the festive track of the year featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha.

Talking about the film, it is a rom-com which is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is bankrolled by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is all set to release on September 13.

Watch the trailer of the film–

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Manjot Singh and Shashi Ranjan in supporting roles. Ayushamnn Khurrana is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal roles and talent. For his hard work, the actor was recently honored with the Best Actor for his film Andhadhun. His hit films include– Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Badhaai Ho.

