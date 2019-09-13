Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most versatile actors who prove himself every time he appears on-screen. Recently, while promoting his film, Ayushmann revealed that if not him, he would have recommended Priyanka Chopra to dub for his role in the film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals if not him, he would like Priyanka Chopra to dub for his character Pooja

Dream Girl: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on cloud 9 as his recently released film Dream Girl is getting a great response from the critics as well as fans. Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatile roles on-screens and is very particular about picking up scripts and projects. Talking about the film, it centres around Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Karam, who imitates in a female’s voice and gets a job at a female call centre.

Reports reveal that Ayushmann Khurrana has dubbed 25 per cent of his dialogues in a female’s voice to make it more real and relating. Recently, while promotions, the actor revealed that he finds Priyanka Chopra’s voice to be the best in the industry. He further said that if not him, he would have definitely recommended Priyanka Chopra for the dubbing part for Pooja.

He revealed that as Priyanka Chopra was in the US, so the team never asked her to dub his character in the film. He further said that for him it was more fulfilling to dub for his character himself. Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the film has hit the theatres today and is creating a buzz all around the Internet.

Watch the trailer here–

With Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana has again proved his versatility and has become the dream boy of every girl’s dream. Counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry, Ayushmann has time and again proved himself with his talent. In an interview, Ayushmann also revealed that since he is from a radio background he loves to experiment with his voice as he has also fooled many in his childhood with his female voice. Taling about the first day predictions, it can be expected that the film earns Rs 8 to 12 crores on its opening day. Moreover, it is also said that it can also be the highest opener for Ayushmann, considering the buzz around the film.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan with Bhumi Pednekar, Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Bala with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App