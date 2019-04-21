Dream Girl: As Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film Dream Girl, which saw him sharing the screen space with Annu Kapoor, he has reunited with the veteran actor for his upcoming film Dream Girl. The actor celebrated the occasion by sharing a picture with the actor on Twitter.

Vicky Donor, a film which revolved around a sperm donor, proved not only instrumental in Ayushmann Khurrana’s career but also Bollywood. Marking the debut film of the actor, Vicky Donor starred Ayushmann Khurrana along with Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in key roles. As the film completes 7 years of its release, the actor has reunited with Annu Kapoor for his next film Dream Girl. Overjoyed by the development, Ayushmann shared a picture with the veteran actor with his fans and followers.

Sharing photos on his official Twitter account, Ayushmann wrote that they shot for Dream Girl on the same day they completed 7 years of Vicky Donor. He added that the actor plays Ayushmann’s father in the film. Interestingly, Vicky Donor was bankrolled by John Abraham under his production banner.

It was quite surreal that the day we completed #7yearsofVickyDonor, we shot together for #Dreamgirl where Annu kapoor sir plays my father. pic.twitter.com/4IYxVCQ5CK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 21, 2019

Check out the trailer of Vicky Donor here:

To mark the occasion of Vicky Donor completing 7 years, the actor also shared photos with Yami Gautam, John Abraham and Shoojit Sircar. Responding to the same, John responded that Ayushmann will always be special to him and he is proud of him.

You will always be special to me @ayushmannk So proud of you. https://t.co/sWrmAFpxnd — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 20, 2019

Speaking about the film Dream Girl, Ayushmann had earlier said that he never thought he will be in Dream Girl as Dream Girl. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl is slated for a theatrical release on September 13, 2019. Along with Dream Girl, the actor will be seen playing a cop in Article 15. At the moment, Ayushmann is currently basking in the blockbuster success of Andhadhun in China.

In its successful run at the box office, Andhadhun has crossed $40 million, i.e Rs 280 crore. With this, the film will soon pose a challenge to Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hollywood film Shazam’s lifetime biz.

