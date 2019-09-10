Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his next film Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. the film will hit the theatres on September 13. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed insights from his character.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film–The Dream Girl. It is a rom-com drama film which also features Nushrat Bharucha as Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest. It is a story of a boy Lokesh Bisht from a small town, who finds a job in a call centre and pranks his male clients by imitating in a female voice as Pooja.

Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed the insights from his character. He revealed that he started mimicking in a female voice when he was 14. He further narrated an interesting story that he also used to prank his first girlfriend’s father when he used to pick up the calls as that forced him to prank him in a female’s voice.

During the interview, Ayushmann also revealed that he was also fond of mimicking voices of many big stars like Amrish Puri, Nana Patekar and Shah Rukh Khan. Not only this, but the hardworking actor also revealed his inspiration behind mimicking female voice. He said that Kamal Hassan portraying a woman in Chachi 420, Kishore Kumar singing Aake Seedhi Lagi in a female voice and Govinda’s role in Aunty No 1 were the main source of inspiration behind his character Pooja.

Talking about the film, Dream Girl is directed by Raah Shaandilyaa and also features Annu Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Shashi Ranjan and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Amar Kaushik’s film Bala. It is a black comedy film which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

After Bala, Ayushmann will also feature in comedy-drama film Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Nalneesh Neel in supporting roles. The film will hit the theatres on April 24, 2020. Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan with Jitendra Kumar, who will play the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest. The film is based on the love stories of homosexuals and will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

