Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana, actor and singer revealed what helped him in prepping up for the role of Pooja in Dream Girl. Check out some of the photos and videos from the movie here:

Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his latest movie, ‘Dream Girl’ where he works in a call center as ‘Pooja’ and imitates a girl’s voice with utmost perfection. As it turns out, it was his time working as a Radio Jockey in Delhi that helped him nail his voice modulation and we can see how well it has turned out in every frame of the trailer. In the trailer, we can see him switch between a man’s and a woman’s voice, seamlessly.

The superstar is a powerhouse of talent and skills and has also become a fan favorite ever since he debuted in Bollywood. He is not only a talented actor but also is a brilliant singer and often, sings his own songs in his movies. Ayushmann Khurrana has been making headlines all year for his outstanding performance in ‘Article 15’ and for winning the prestigious National award for as the best actor for Andhadhun.

Now, we get to see the actor on the big screen in a yet another unconventional role where he is a complete package of entertainment with his quirky and enjoyable character. The trailer of ‘Dream Girl’ has been loved by all and we are all for it. Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

