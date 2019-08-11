Dream Girl: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his upcoming rom-com film Dream Girl. Reports reveal that the trailer of the much-awaited film will be out tomorrow, August 12 and it will have a 5-city trailer launch. Read the details here–

Dream Girl: After winning hearts with crime-drama film Article 15, the hardworking actor is all set to create a buzz with another project Dream Girl. It is a rom-com film which also features Arbaaz Khan and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. Recently, the reports revealed that the film will have a 5-city trailer launch which will start from Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana will launch the trailer in Mumbai on August 12 and will connect with four other cities Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore and Chandigarh through a video conference call.

Earlier, the makers of the film incited the audience with the poster, where Ayushmann Khurrana was seen wearing a yellow saree, sitting on a rickshaw and now the trailer will further add to the excitement of the audience for the film which will hit the silver screens on September 13. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana will get into the skin of a woman with slight changes in his voice.

Overall, it will be surprising to see Ayushmann Khurrana into a feminine role. Recently, the actor has also won National Award for crime-thriller film Andhadhun with allrounder Vicky Kaushal for Uri. Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Badhaai Ho has also bagged a title for Best Film.

Have a look at the poster of the film–

Dream Girl is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. Moreover, the hardworking actor will then be seen in black comedy film Bala with Javed Jaffrey, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and Seema Pahwa. The film will hit the theatres on November 22.

