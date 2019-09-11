Dream Girl: Ahead of the big release of the much-awaited film titled Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann Khurranna and Nushrat Bharucha, the makers of the film has released another song titled Gat Gat. Crooned by Meet Bros Ft. Jass Zaildar and Khushboo Grewal, the song is undoubtedly a party song.

Dream Girl: The much-anticipated film of Ayushmann Khurranna and Nushrat Bharucha titled Dream Girl will release this week. Ahead of the big release, the makers have released another song titled Gat Gat. Featuring Ayushmann Khurranna and Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh, the song is a feet tapping one and it will surely make you flaunt your dance skills at any party.

With the glittery background, the stars can be seen flaunting their dance steps flawlessly. Both of them looks extremely beautiful together as they matched their dance steps. Crooned by Meet Bros Ft. Jass Zaildar and Khushboo Grewal, the song lyrics are composed by Kumaar. As in the beginning of the song, it is written that this monsoon, the song will make the listeners high. To some extent, it is right, with fun-filled lyrics and dance beats, it makes it a complete party song. Dressed in mini cold shoulder green shimmery dress, Nushrat Bharucha looks beautiful. While Ayushmaan Khuranna looks as usual handsome in T-Shirt, denims and black jacket.

Previously, the makers of Dream Girl released four songs titled Radhe Radhe, Dil ka Telephone, Dhagala lagli, and Ik Mulakat. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Ashish Singh, this movie will release on September 13. The movie Dream Girl will clash with Chhichhore and it is expected that the movie will earn Rs. 3 crores. Going by the marketing and promotions of the film, it is expected that this movie will surely win several fans’ hearts. The trailer of the movie has received a lot of applauds.

In an interview to a leading daily, one big asked about her preparation for the role in role in Dream Girl. Nushrat Bharucha said that Ayushmann’s baby steps towards his professional career can be an inspiration for any actor who has just begun his/ her career. The most crucial part of the film is that when these characters make confusion in this man’s Ayushmann’s character’s life.

He is a man who speaks in a girl’s voice. But if those characters fall into five characters don’t fall into this trap, the story will not move forward. She further added that a film has been made with the strong ensemble cast and a great writing, everybody’s part becomes crucial to the plot of the film.

The actor has already been featured in five movies such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and has ensured that promotion and marketing of the film.

