Dream Girl box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl was released at the silver screens recently and the movie has proved to be a blockbuster as it has collected Rs 52 crore in five days.

Dream Girl box office collection day 5: The much-awaited film Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha hit the theatres on September 13. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy film has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark and has become one of the biggest hit of Ayushmann. The movie was made on the budget of Rs 30 crore and it is expected that the movie will be able to collect Rs 100 crore by the coming weekend.

On its opening day, Dream Girl collected Rs 10.05 crore and earned a massive amount of Rs 33.52 crore on its first weekend. On Monday, the movie managed to collect Rs 7.43 crore and now Ayushmann starrer has crossed Rs 50 crore with a total earning of Rs 52 crore till now. Dream Girl has it’s game strong on the ticket window.

Another Bollywood flick was released on the same day titled section 375 and Dream Girl has been giving a tough competition to the movie. Apart from this, Ayushmann starrer will give a tough time to the upcoming Bollywood movies including The Zoya Factor featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur’s Prassthanam and Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which are slated to release this week.

Talking about the film, Dream Girl is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and also features Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz in key roles. In the film, Ayushmann is seen playing the character Paran who later becomes Pooja and seduces men by talking to them on phone. The comedy-drama has got amazing response from fans as well as film critics and both the actors are being appreciated for their performances.

