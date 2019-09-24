Dream Girl box office collection day 11: It is a celebration time for Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the team of Dream Girl as the film has marched its way into Rs 100 crore club. On achieving the feat, Ayushmann has thanked all his fans for love and appreciation.

Dream Girl box office collection day 11: Bollywood and the audiences have welcomed have a new dream girl with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release. Be it Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho, the actor has carved a new genre for himself in Bollywood and Dream Girl is no exception. Despite a bunch of new releases like The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dream Girl is continuing a blockbuster run at the box office and has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark in its 11th day at the box office.

Overwhelmed by the feat, Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all his fans for the love and appreciation by sharing a promo. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the latest trade analytics of Dream Girl on his Twitter handle. In his tweet, Taran has revealed that Dream Girl earned Rs 5.30 crore on Friday, Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 11.05 crore on Sunday and Rs 3.75 crore on Friday, collecting a total collection of Rs 101.40 crore.

Dream Girl is the second film of September 2019 to cross Rs 100 crore mark. Before Dream Girl, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Chhichhore, which released on September 6, has also achieved a similar feat.

#DreamGirl scores a century! 🙏🏻💛👏

Thank you for this love. pic.twitter.com/oAUBpPID0V — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 24, 2019

#DreamGirl is 💯 Not Out… Begins weekdays [of Week 2] on an excellent note… [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 101.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, last Friday’s releases Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Prassthanam and The Zoya Factor are struggling to continue their run on the 70mm screen. According to a report by Box Office India, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas earned Rs 4.60 crore on the first weekend, Prassthanam earned Rs 2.95 crore and The Zoya Factor earned Rs 2.30 crore.

Helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl released on September 13. Along with Ayushmann Khurrrana, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht and more.

After Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in upcoming films like Gitabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan alongside Jitendra Kumar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App