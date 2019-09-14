Dream Girl box office collection day 1: Dream Girls becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener till date. The film has crossed the record of all Ayushmann Khurrana's film and has earned Rs 10.05 crore on its first day.

Dream Girl box office collection day 1: After conquering the hearts with his comic timing in his recently released film Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana has again proved himself to be masters of all jacks with his versatility and talent. No doubt, Ayushmann Khurrana is among those talented actors who have started their own era with his films and storylines in the industry. Today, the hardworking actor turns a year older and it seems that the biggest gift for him will be the opening collection of his film.

In an interview, the lead star revealed that Dream Girl is one of his masala entertainment films and after a series of experiments of choosing different genre projects and scripts, Ayushmann revealed that he wanted to opt for something crazy and funny, so he chose Dream Girl. He revealed that it was the innovativeness and the freshness of the script that actually incited him.

Talking about the first day collections, as per Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day. Moreover, Dream Girl is a now the sixth consecutive blockbuster for Ayushmann, after films like Shubha Mangal Saavdhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Bareilly Ki Barfi with Kriti Sanon, Andhadhun with Tabu, Badhaai Ho with Sanya Malhotra and finally Article 15. Moreover, Dream Girl has also become the biggest opener for Ayushmann to date.

Watch the trailer of Dream Girl–

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma, Manjot Singh in supporting roles. Talking about the story of the film, it centres around Ayushmann Khurrana’s character Karam, who comes from a small village and modulates his voice in a female’s voice to get a job in a call centre.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently keeping tight with his schedule and is juggling between in his lined up films. Ayushmann Khurrana will be next with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. Moreover, Ayushmann will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan with Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, Ayushmann will also be seen with Yami Gautam in Bala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App