Dream Girl box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana is currently much-excited for his film Dream Girl which has released today. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is a comedy film which is expected to start with a good note at the box office.

The name which is currently dominating the industry with his talent and hard work is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana. Rather it is performing intense roles with sensitivity to delivering something extraordinary with his comic timing, the award-winning actor Ayushmann is among those allrounders, who has carved himself a niche in just a small-time span in the industry.

After conquering the hearts with films like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun and Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is back on-screens with yet another comedy film Dream Girl which has hit the screens today. Reportedly, marking as a debut film for the director Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl has a huge buzz around it because of the innovative storyline, comedy genre and the presence of award-winning actor Ayushmann. Moreover, cinephiles are also excited to watch Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann’s chemistry on the big screens.

Talking about the early estimates, considering the buzz around the film, it is predicted that Ayushmann can reward himself his highest opener with this film on his birthday which is tomorrow, a day after the film’s release. It is expected that the film might earn Rs 8 to 12 crores on its first day.

Watch the trailer of Dream Girl here

The factors associated with the film which can benefit the collection can be the festive songs, interesting storyline and the versatility added by Ayushmann in the film. Moreover, the film will also face a clash with courtroom drama film Section 375 featuring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda. However, it is predicted that the first priority of the cinephiles will be Dream Girl, based on its genre.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also features Nushrat Bharucha, Rajesh Sharma, Annu Kapoor in supporting roles. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurana will also be seen in Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

