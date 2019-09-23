Dream Girl box office collection day 10: Known for his strong acting chops and interesting scripts, Ayushmann Khurrana is winning hearts once again with his latest release Dream Girl. On its day 10 at the box office, the film is likely to enter Rs 100 crore today despite new releases like The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Earning Rs 5.30 crore on Friday, Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.05 crore on Sunday, the film has packed a grand total of Rs 97.65 crore in its second week. Going by the buzz around the film, it seems like the film will surpass Rs 100 crore mark today. Films like The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba and Prassthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, which released this Friday on September 20, have met with supremely low response.

Surprisingly, it is Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas featuring two newcomers that is leading the race at the box office. A report by Box Office India suggests that Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas earned Rs 4.60 crore in its opening weekend followed by Prassthanam with Rs 2.95 crore and lastly The Zoya Factor, which earned Rs 2.30 crore.

Essaying the role of Pooja, Ayushmann Khurrana has charmed his way into everyone’s weekend plans. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl released on September 13 and it is still enjoying a glorious run. Along with Ayushmann, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Rajesh Sharma among many others.

Looking at the filmography of Ayushmann Khurrana, it appears that Dream Girl will be followed by other quirky comedies like Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan alongside Jitendra Kumar.

