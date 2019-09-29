Dream Girl box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer wins heart on box-office, the film did well on its third week. and expected to earn more on the third weekend. Chhichhore gave a tough competition to the film but this weekend no other film had been released so Dream Girl is expected to earn more.

Dream Girl box office collection day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana left no stone unturned with his fabulous performance and commendable acting skills. National Film Award winner earned a lot of love from the audience. His recent film Dream Girl touched the summit of success because of Ayushmann’s and Annu Kapoor’s phenomenal duo.

The actors were united in Ayushmann’s debut film Vicky Donar and impressed the audience to the fullest, he worked as Radio Jockey, Video Jockey, Television host and what not but he never gave up. He tried a lot to reach success with his skills and today he set an example for every youngster.

Dream Girl released 2 weeks ago and did a commercial earning of 114 crores in India and 157 crores worldwide. The third week was also good for the film, the film is now in the race to earn more by this weekend. Well, no other film is in the competition this weekend so makers are expecting healthy third weekend for the film. The film is expected to bag 5 crores on Saturday and after that, it could be estimated that it will earn upto 6-7 crores on Sunday.

The film showcased a different avatar of Ayushmann Khurrana where he performed a character of an adult hottie, the film has a unique concept and till now audience showered love on the film. Nushrat Bharucha played opposite to Ayushmann Khurrana in the film and she showed her gratitude on the success of the film.

Ekta Kapoor also shared her happiness on touching the 100 crore mark, it was Ek Villain her first film to entre 100 crore club and after five years she touch the mark again. Ayushmann Khurrana again maintained his performance scale till now he did not give any flop film and that is the special quality of this actor that he chose film sensitively which includes Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, Article 15, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Nautanki sala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bewakoofiyan, Tumhari Sulu, and others.

