Dream Girl box office collection Day 2: Much anticipated movie of the year 2019, Dream Girl which was released on Friday, September 13, seems to be unstoppable on Day 2. Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has witnessed superb growth on Day 2 at the box-office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the numbers regarding the same.

Dream Girl box office collection Day 2: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl which received a decent beginning on Day 1 has witnessed superb growth on Day 2 at the box-office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Box office estimates. In the tweet, he wrote that Dream Girl has witnessed superb growth on Day 2 of 63.38 per cent. Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2. In the case of tier-2, tier-3 cities, the collection will go overdrive.

He has also assumed that the Day 3 estimates will also surpass Day 2 by a margin. Giving all days’ estimates in detail he wrote that combining Friday 10.05 crore and Saturday 16.42 crore numbers the total co0lection at the box-office is ₹ 26.47 crore of Dream Girl.

#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]… Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2… Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive… Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

On September 14, 2019, Badhaai Ho actor celebrated his 35 th birthday and the reason behind his happiness was the grand opening of Dream Girl at the box office collection. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the estimates of Day 1. He wrote that Dream Girl took a heroic start and emerged Ayushmann Khurrana’s biggest opener till date.

He also elaboratively give numbers of different films which received a decent start on day 1. He wrote that this film’s opening was bigger than previous several mid-range films of the year 2019 with the collection of ₹ 10.05 crore. Previous films opened at Uri, ₹ 8.20 crore, Luka Chuppi ₹ 8.01 crore and Chhichhore ₹ 7.32 crore.

Overall, Ayushmann Khurana’s latest release has surpassed the estimates of his own movie numbers.

2019: Dream Girl ₹ 10.05 crore

2018: Badhaai Ho ₹ 7.35 crore [Thu; #Dussehra]

2019: Article 15 ₹ 5.02 crore

2017: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan ₹ 2.71 crore

2018: AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 crore

2017: Bareilly Ki Barfi ₹ 2.42 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer was released on Friday, September 13. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh.

