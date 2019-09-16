Dream Girl box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's latest release Dream Girl is witnessing a dream run at the box office. On its day 3, the film is likely to earn a total collection of Rs 43-45 crore.

Dream Girl box office collection day 3: When it is Ayushmann Khurrana at the cinema screens with a quirky script, be rest assured about a blockbuster in the making. With the release of his latest Dream Girl, the actor has pushed the glass ceilings farther and it seems like the results are definitely paying off. Released on September 13, Dream Girl has managed to live up to all the expectations and is witnessing an outstanding growth at the ticket counters. Not just the audience, industry insiders and the film critics are equally going gaga over the film, which is translating in its box office performance.

Sharing the box office collection of Day 3, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Dream Girl has packed a solid punch by earning Rs 18.10 crore. He also revealed that the film is trending better than Raazi, Stree and Uri. With this, Dream Girl has earned a total collection of Rs 44.57 crore.

On the day of its release, Dream Girl clashed with Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna’s film Section 375. Comparatively, Section 375 has been underperforming at the ticket counters. The film earned Rs 1.45 crore on Friday and Rs 3.07 crore on Day 2, collecting a total collection of Rs 4.52 crore. While Dream Girl is battling it out with Chhichhore this weekend at the cinema screens, it will be facing competition from 3 simultaneous releases on September 20, 2019, i.e The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO… Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3… Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

#DreamGirl had a terrific weekend and is already in superhit mode Early estimates suggest a weekend of 43-45 cr Final numbers soon — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 16, 2019

#Section375 jumps on Day 2 [111.72% growth]… Word of mouth has come into play and that is converting into footfalls… Expect further growth on Day 3… Fri 1.45 cr, Sat 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 4.52 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma among many others. In the film, Ayushmann plays Pooja, an employee at a female call center, who traps several men with her charm and how the madness unfolds.

After the success of Dream Girl, Ayushmann will be seen in upcoming films like Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Bala alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

