Dream Girl box office collection day 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back at the cinema screens with another quirky film titled Dream Girl. Met with an overwhelming reaction, Dream Girl is flying high at the box office.

Dream Girl box office collection day 4: With his impressive choice of scripts and strong acting chops, Ayushmann Khurrana has proved that he is the master of all jacks. However, when it is a quirky comedy on the table, there is nobody better than him. After starting out the year with Article 15, his latest release Dream Girl is now creating a laughter riot at the cinema screens. It is his fantastic performance as Dream Girl Pooja, which is making him every filmmaker’s Dream Boy.

Backed with word of mouth from the film critics, audiences and industry insiders alike, Dream Girl is currently unstoppable at the ticket counters. The cinema halls are jamm-packed and everyone is simply in awe of him. In the opening weekend, Dream Girl has earned Rs 52.00 crore and is trending better than 2018’s big releases like Raazi, Stree and Uri. The film earned Rs 10.05 on Friday, Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday and Rs 18.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 7.43 crore on Monday.

Trade prediction estimates suggest that Dream Girl will enter Rs 100 crore club by the weekend. At the cinemas, Dream Girl clashed with Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375, which has been moving forward at a slow yet steady pace. So far, Section 375 has collected a total collection of Rs 8.04 crore by earning Rs 1.45 crore on Friday, Rs 3.07 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.52 crore on Sunday.

#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO… Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3… Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Speaking about competition, Dream Girl might face tough days ahead with three simultaneous releases next weekend, i.e Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Zoya Factor, Karan Deol and Sahher Bammba’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur’s Prassthanam. Post the three releases, the much-anticipated film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will hit the screens.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl released on September 13. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz among any others in significant roles. After Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in films like Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

