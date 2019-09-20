Dream Girl box office collection day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has already set steal the hearts of the audience as it crossed 50 crore mark last Monday and now the film is in no mood to put any full stop.

Dream Girl has a successful run on theaters on week 1, this film is going to be Ayushmann’s fastest grossing film in week 1. The film has a unique plot and different avatar of Ayushmann gave hype to the film. The film crossed 50 crore mark on last Monday, the film is even doing great on weekdays, makers are expecting an even better response on the second weekend.

Till now the film has crossed 72 crore mark and it has been speculated that the film will definitely cross 75 crore mark, as it earned more than 5 crore on all weekdays, so it is not going to be challenging to cross this mark before the second weekend. The film got a lot of hype with word of mouth.

The film has an immense pleasure of the performance of Annu Kapoor and different look of Ayushmann Khurrana, NewsX gave 5 stars to the film for its unique storyline, commendable acting, transformation, humour, and whatnot. The most important aspect of the film is the presentation of the film, here Ayushmann Khurrana spoke in a female voice. Ayushmann Khurrana does 25 percent dubbing himself in the film.

Ayushamnn Khurrana has an incredible record when it comes to the selection of films, he had not done any useless or concept less film. His ideas, his stories and selection of films always take away the hearts of the audience. Ayushmann Khurrana has recently won National Film Awards for his film AndhaDun and has been titled as the Best Actor for the same film. His film Badhai Ho also created the hype.

The fans were expecting a lot from the film and undoubtedly he lived up to the expectations of everybody, the film was appreciated by everybody. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles, the makers did justice to the audience expectations for the film and this is back to back the third film of Ayushmann and Ekta Kapoor which is a big success.

