Dream Girl box office collection day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl continues to run in the race of 100 crore club, the film received a lot of appreciation from the fans and the critics. The film is expected to enter into 100 crore club by the second weekend.

Dream Girl box office collection day 9: Dream Girl is on the dream run on the box office as the film crossed 85 crore mark till now and still going good in the theatres. The competitive films like The Zoya Factor, Prasthanam, and Pal Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas failed to compete with Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer and earned up to 2.6 crore which was really not a good number.

Talking about Dream Girl, the film is still facing competition with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The film Chhichhore proved to be a tough competition for dream girl but the fans showered all their love and took the film near the 100 crore mark. The makers are expected that film will cross the 100 crore mark on this Sunday or by the Monday.

The film grossed 10 crore on the opening days and it followed with approximately 16 and 18 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film crossed 50 crore mark 0n the first Monday, and till then the film seemed to be in good growth. The total collection of the film reached 86 crore, the film earned a good number on Saturday so the expectations are even high for the second Sunday.

The film has a unique storyline, Ayushmann Khurrana once again proved his versatility with this interesting role of Pooja. In the film, Ayushmann seemed to perform a female character and the movie revolved around the confusion that who is that adult hottie pooja. Pooja worked at the call centre and she grabs the attention of everyone with her charming voice.

But the person behind this hottie voice was Ayushmann Khurrana and this concept made the film interesting and unique. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and others. Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana united for this film after Vicky Donar and the combo put the cherry on the top. The father and the son Jodi was incredible on theatres.

