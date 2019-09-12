Dream Girl box office collection prediction: This weekend's release is Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. In the news for all the right reasons, Dream Girl is expected to take a fantastic start at the box office.

Dream Girl box office collection prediction: Trust Ayushmann Khurrana when it comes to delivering a quirky comedy at the cinema screens. Having carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry, Ayushmann, who has once been a Roadies winner, VJ and host, has proved that he can slip under any character and make it seem convincing. No wonder, within a span of just seven years, the national winning actor has started a debate on the dominance of Khans in the industry.

As he gears for his latest release Dream Girl this Friday, the excitement among cinephiles is on an all-time high. Featuring in and as Dream Girl, the movie has been making the right buzz with an interesting storyline, promising star cast and the star power of Ayushmann Khurrana. According to early trade estimates, Dream Girl is expected to take an impressive opening at the box office.

On its first day itself, the film is likely to earn Rs 8-12 crore and witness further growth on word of mouth. Speaking about the Dream Girl box office collection prediction, Film trade analyst Girish Johar told a news portal that the audiences are excited about Dream Girl. The factors that work in the favour of the film are its massy songs, Ayushmann’s phenomenal track record, quirky script and a desi dialect that will have a wider appeal. He added that Dream Girl promises to take the ticket counters by a storm and emerge as the first priority for cine-goers. Girish Johar predicts that Dream Girl will earn Rs 8-10 crore on its opening day.

Co-starring Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Rajesh Sharma among many others, Dream Girl has been directed by Raaj Shaandilya and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. Slated for a theatrical release on September 13, the movie will clash with Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha’s film Section 375.

After the release of Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in upcoming films like Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

