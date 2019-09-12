Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl is slated to hit the silver screens on September 13 with that trade expert analyzed the box office collection of the film. The film trailer has got more than 58 million views on Youtube and it seems like Ayushmann will get another hit in Bollywood.

Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl before its release creating the right buzz, as it has all the necessary elements to impress the audiences from comedy tadka to Ayushmann’s unconventional prowess acting, it has it all, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on September 13, with that the film might face a trouble on the box office collection as the film Chhichhore is already having a phenomenal run at the box office, analyzed by the trade expert.

Trade analyst Girish Johar analyzed the pattern of the two movies, as both have a high comic quotient in it and said, the Dream Girl trailer has got a massive view on YouTube, with that, it is expected that the film will get a healthy opening on the box office but if the audiences didn’t react in the same manner as it is expected then it might favour Chhichhore as it is running successfully at the box office.

Trade analyst added that he sees Chhichhore giving tough competition to Dream Girl as both the film is starring versatile actors like Sushant Singh Rajput and Ayushmann Khurrana, in case, audience disliked Dream Girl then Chhichhore may take the lead in the race. However, trade expert also added that moviegoers first choice will be Dreamgirl as it will be a new release.

The official trailer has been launched by the makers and till now the trailer has got 58 million views and comment section reflects that Ayushman will get another hit in Bollywood. The film Dreamgirl is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banners. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz can be seen in a pivotal role.

