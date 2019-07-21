Dream Girl: Writer turned director Raaj Shaandilyaa recently revealed that the first name which came to his mind for the lead role in his upcoming film Dream Girl was Ayushmann Khurrana. The scripts are finalised and soon the announcement regarding the shoot will be made.

Dream Girl: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills. The actor loves to cross his comfort zone and perform beyond the expectations of his fans. Recently, the writer turned director Raaj Shaandilyaa is all set for his upcoming film Dream Girl. Recently, in an interview, Raaj revealed that he only had Ayushmann in his mind while he was thinking about the lead role in his film.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for any type of announcement regarding the film as the first poster of the film made everybody curious. In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana is dressed in a yellow saree and is seen sitting on a scooter. Raaj also revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana is the best choice as he knows how to deal with a character that centres around gender complexity and voice against toxic masculinity.

Raaj also opened up saying that when he discussed the project with Ekta Kapoor, she liked the script and also agreed upon finalising Ayushamnn Khurrana for the lead role.

Talking about the recently turned up director, Raaj first commenced with his career by working in Television as a writer who was held responsible for writeups for comedians and performers. In 2013, his name also got registered in Limca Book of Records for writing 625 scripts. Moreover, his scripts also include projects like Freaky Ali and Bhoomi.

Talking about the film, Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha has been finalised for a female lead role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The director revealed that he first saw Nushrat in Pyaar Ka Panchnama. He further said that he wanted to break the image of Nushrat and for this film, she will appear as a girl next door.

