Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl is in highlights, the new song of the film is released today in which Ayushman seems to talk to the people as an adult hottie. The director Raaj Shaandilyaa reveals about this role of Ayushmann. He said that when he, himself along with the writer started working on the film, their motives were just to entertain the audience. They worked on many ideas and analyzed the real-life incidents related to it. He added as they belong to the shows like comedy circus, they often used to sketch and script that are some gender-bender characters.

The director told about the connection that makes him inspired to do a film on such content where a man talks like a woman and hides his identity, he talks about the Angle Priya connection about that, he said we all have just received a friend request, once in our lifetime from someone who titled Angel Priya. Everybody knows that there is some man behind this handle who wants to flirt and want to make money from this fake account. These were the incidents that we kept in mind while making this film. So it is going to be a comedy film but embedded with so many real-life incidents.

The film is featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor who left no stone unturned and recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for performing astonishing in his film AndhaDun. The film is also starring Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Sumona Chakravarti, Manjot Singh, Arbaaz Khan, Annu Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz.

The people who feel an influence of the film and loved the recently released song Dil Ka Telephone should show the support to the directors and endearing Ayushmann Khurrana. The makers will release the other exciting songs soon

