Dream Girl: Welcome Back, Bhaiyaji Superhit filmmaker Raaj Shandilya reveals how he got the idea of having a man dressed up as a woman and why he chose Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of pooja.

Dream Girl: The versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana loves to try different roles and Dream Girl is one movie where he will be seen essaying the role of a girl which he hasn’t done before. From trying his hands in different genres- Andhadhun, Article 15 to playing the role of a girl named Pooja, Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor who is here to break stereotypes. Helmed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor and bankrolled by Balaji telefilms, Dream Girl which is set to release this September is surely going to be a one-hit movie.

In an interview with a leading daily, Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl director and also a filmmaker of movies such as Welcome Back, Bhaiyaji Superhit revealed how he got the plot for the movie Dream Girl. Back in college a social networking site had become very popular and he noticed that many of his friends would talk to girls on it for hours and when he prodded his friend, the friend revealed that ” Ek Ladki Hai Badi acchi Battein karti Hai”- There is a girl, she talks very nicely- said Raaj.

After that Raaj encouraged his friend to meet her and when they did, he was shocked to find that the girl he was talking to in the end was actually a guy. Furthermore, when asked why Ayushmann Khurrana for the role of Pooja and no other actor, Raaj Shandilya, director said that the role of Pooja has been clear from the very beginning, it is a boy who talks in girl’s voice and when he approached Ayushmann, the Baadhai Ho actor loved the script and came on board immediately.

Dream Girl is one movie which will tickle your funny bones from the start. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana the movie also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

