Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to entertain with fun-filled dialogues and unique plot. Ahead of the film release, role of Ayushmann Khurranna as woman on-screen is attracting attention more than ever. But this is not the first time that only Ayushmann Khurranna has experimented with his role. Earlier, Several Bollywod actors have played similar roles. Check out this complete list.

Dream Girl: The much-awaited film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha is all set to release on September 13, 2019. Expectations are high with this movie and making all of us eager to watch this movie for all the right reasons. But what is more interesting about this movie is the unique plot of the movie. Ayushmann Khurrana aka Lokesh and Pooja as a fake girl has made go crazy over his female accent.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurranna, the National Award winner is busy in the promotions and citing reason for choosing this unique content in his professional career, we bring you with the Bollywood actors’ list who had also played the similar roles and entertained us with their female appearance.

Here’s the complete list of the Bollywood actors who entertained us with female roles

1. Kamal Haasan-Chachi 420

Kamal Haasan left all us in splits with her character Chachi. The prosthetics and make-up was done so well that made us believe that she was a woman. Undoubtedly, he pulled off that role quite well.

5. Govinda- Aunty No. 1

Aunty Number 1, again one of the hilarious movies of 1990’s which allowed us to laugh for extended hours inside the cinema hall. Imitating a woman, was not an easy task but Govinda made it possible through his entertaining Aunty. It is still regarded as one of the memorable fun filed movies which amused us for may years.

2. Shah Rukh Khan- Duplicate

Shah Rukh Khan amazed us with his female role in Duplicate. he didn’t seem to be convincing in that role but somehow managed to impress all with his female antics.

3. Riteish Deshmukh- Apna Sapna Money Money

Riteish Deshmukh looked a pretty woman when he donned a female avatar. Wore Salwar suit with glamourous make-up and bangles, he pulled off his role so well, that till now he is remembered for his beautiful Sunaina or Sania.

4. Akshay Kumar and Deepak Tijori- Khiladi

In 1992, when Akshay Kumar and Deepak Tijori experimented with their role and channelised their inner female on onscreen perfectly. They literally tickled our funny bones and kept us hooked in the movie for a long time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App