Dream Girl song Ik Mulaqaat: Makers of the film Dream Girl recently released a romantic track titled Ik Mulaqaat featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. After Dil Ka Telephone, Radhe Radhe and Dhagala Lagali, filmmakers unveiled the fourth song today. In the song, the excitement, shyness and awkwardness have been showcased. Just after the song was released, YouTubers called it an exact copy of Mere Rashke Qamar from Baadshaho.

Ik Mulaqaat is sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics have been given by Shabbir Ahmed. The Sufi inspired song is composed by Meet Brothers and in the video of the song, actors are enjoying their first date in some market. Lately, many Bollywood tracks are copied or are remade from old songs. However, fans don’t prefer the remake version and in the same way, YouTubers respond to the new romantic melody and called it a duplicate or bad version of Mere Rashke Kamar. It was sung by legendary singer Nusrat & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and featured Ajay Devgn and Ileana.

Talking about the upcoming romantic comedy Dream Girl, it is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Makers of the film rcently released the trailer of the film and it garnered amazing response. In the movie, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Lokesh Bisht and also as Puja having three accents. The trailer showcased Ayushmann playing Sita in Ramayana and he was also seen chatting with different boys by voice modulation. The film is slated to hit the box office on September 13.

Meanwhile, the actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are currently promoting the film. Recently, Ayushmann bagged National Award for his performance in Andhadhun. The actor shared the award with Vicky Kaushal, who has been awarded for his patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

