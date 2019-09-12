Dream Girl movie celeb review: The countdown for Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Dream Girl is almost over. Scheduled to release this Friday, Dream Girl is getting rave reviews on social media from industry insiders and film critics.

Dream Girl movie celeb review: This weekend, everybody will be intrigued to know and meet Pooja. Who is Pooja, you ask? Ayushmann Khurrana will be the right man to tell you. A man whose choice of scripts knows no bounds, Ayushmann is back at the silver screens with another quirky script that will explore a different shade to his on-screen personality. In and as Dream Girl, the situation will turn tricky on-screen when Pooja makes several men fall in love with her.

As interesting and intriguing as it sounds, the early reviews coming on social media live up to the hype around the film. Impressed with Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 4 stars. Calling it a full-on entertainer, the film critic mentioned that Dream Girl boasts of terrific performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor, is witty and the direction by Raaj Shaandilyaa is up to the mark.

Actor Sahil Acharya praised Dream Girl and said that Ayushmann is incredible as Pooja in the film. Every character and every dialogue in the film stands out. He also said that it is refreshing to see Nushrat Bharucha on the big screen after a long time. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan too gave a shout out to the film and called Ayushmann one of the bravest actors in the Indian Film Industry. Praising his film choices, Shashank said that he is simply terrific in Dream Girl and kept him laughing throughout.

#OneWordReview…#DreamGirl: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Ayushmann Khurrana continues his dream run… Full-on entertainer with dollops of humour… Garnished with witty lines… Ayushmann, Annu Kapoor terrific… Raaj Shaandilyaa’s direction hits the right chord. #DreamGirlReview pic.twitter.com/4TCcOqLgIx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2019

And he is just incredible .. ive laughed my ass off u pooja u @ayushmannk #dreamgirl luvin every dialogue , every character , casting is superbbb #anukapoor ji , #rajeshsharma #vijayraaz everyone #bravo — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) September 11, 2019

My GOD! What a film #DreamGirl! My eyes can’t believe it. It’s totally unreal and sure shot blockbuster. And @writerraj is one of the best future director in the Bollywood. All the producers n actors will start to chase him from Friday. @ayushmannk is simply at his very best here — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2019

#dreamgirl is such a funny and sweet film. @ayushmannk has to be one of the bravest actors around.His choices are just superb and he gives his all to every character and performance.He is terrific in the film.The dialogues of the film are brilliant,and keep u laughing through out pic.twitter.com/6G2tD0JGKf — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) September 12, 2019

#DreamGirl Puja Khurana you managed to win my heart and how 😍This hillarious film will keep you in splits throughout.What an amazing watch. Kudos to the entire team.I'd like to say this again,Puja Khurana you have my heart @ayushmannk you have my number call me please pujha — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) September 12, 2019

Aab aap dir hai Bahut acahe not only writer @writerraj 🤣🤣 congratulations brother #DreamGirl and casting bhi itnj aachi hai 😛😛 Maine nahi ki Phir bhi 🤣🤣🤣🤣just kidding — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) September 12, 2019

#Dreamgirl is outstanding @ayushmannk attempts the unattempted blows your mind and earns your respect as an artist @nowitsabhi @NushratBharucha #annukapoor @ActorVijayRaaz @OyeManjot amaze you with their performances, kudos to the captain of the ship @writerraj ..proud brother — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) September 12, 2019

In his tweet, Television actor Ravi Dubey has commented that by attempting something unattempted, Ayushmann blows everyone’s minds and earn respect as an artist. Upcoming film Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra has also praised the film by saying that Dream Girl makes you laugh throughout and is amazing watch. He jokingly added that Pooja can have her heart and Ayushmann has his number so he can call him.

Scheduled for a theatrical release this Friday on September 13, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer has been directed by Raaj Shaanilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App