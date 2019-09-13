Dream Girl movie review and rating: Ayushmann Khurrana has yet again charmed us with his exceptional performance in Dream Girl while Nushrat Bharucha is a surprise package. Supported by a strong star cast, phenomenal writing and incredible comic timing, Dream Girl is a must watch this weekend.

Dream Girl movie review and rating: Not sure about being Dream Girl but, after watching the film, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to become everyone’s dream boy. When you have sky-rocketing expectations from a film and it manages to live up to all of it, the feeling is magical. This weekend’s release Dream Girl is one such film. A cult classic in Ayushmann Khurrana’s brand of comedy, Dream Girl is, hands-down, one of the best films of 2019. Having grown up watching masala Bollywood films, Dream Girl was a rollercoaster ride for me, which made me laugh and tear up by the end.

The story revolves around Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) who grew up emulating a female voice. Be it saving his best friend Smiley by pretending to be his mother over the call or playing Sita in a play. It is his this talent that lands him a job at a female friendship call center run by WJI (Rajesh Sharma) at a time when his family, especially his father Jagjeet Singh (Annu Kapoor) is under debt.

While Karam as Pooja is endearing and makes the hopeless romantics fall deeply for her, his personal life is on a high too after the entry of Mahi (Nushrat Bharucha). However, the tables turn when the magic of Pooja makes her lovers desperate to see her in person. And her lovers include not just a guy with ‘Gujjar’ tattoed on his neck or a woman running a magazine named Roma, a police officer but also his own father and Mahi’s brother.

In an interview, Ayushmann had earlier said that Dream Girl is his most masala entertainer film and we agree. Having carved a niche for himself in quirky comedies, the actor is at his best in the film. The ease with which he transitions into Pooja and stands his ground firm amid complicated situations of confusion is simply phenomenal. His monologue during the climax particularly hit a chord with me and i couldn’t help but relate to every word he was saying on-screen.

His outstanding performance is supported by the leading lady of the film Nushrat Bharucha. Dream Girl has to be Nushrat’s big breakthrough after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Portraying the role of a modern Indian college going girl, Nushrat is no abla naari in the film who needs the saving. Her introduction scene where she is arguing with her family members to visit the cremation ground after her grandfather’s death is enough of a statement.

Pooja’s on-screen lovers played by Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Nidhi Bisht, Vijay Raaz beautifully add on to the confusion yet stand out in the confusion. I can go on and on about each of the characters but fir shaam ho jaani hai. Rajesh Sharma, who plays a grey character in the film, yet again delivers a convincing performance.

At no point in the film, Dream Girl manages to get confusing despite having so many characters. Each punchline lands at the right time and right scene, making the audience roar with laughter. The writing of the film is fantastic and treads from slipping in the category of cheap humour. Mentions of Me Too and No means No do not appear preachy and subtly delivers the message. All credits for the same must be given to writer and director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Songs like Radhe Radhe, Dil Ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali, Ik Mulaqaat and Gat Gat fit perfectly in the narrative and do not seem pasted or forced into the narrative. Some might seem inspired but they are enjoyable nonetheless. I just couldn’t find faults in Dream Girl. It has to be 5/5 from my side.

