Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's film Dream Girl will hit the silver screens on September 23. In a recent interview, Nushrat revealed she was rejected for Slumdog Millionaire, read on to know why.

Dream Girl: Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Dream Girl is all set to release on September 23. The romantic comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The female lead of the film, Nushrat recently revealed in an interview that she was rejected by the makers of Slumdog Millionaire.

Nushrat has come a long way in her career and rose to fame after she was seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor is currently busy promoting her next film and in an interview Nushrat revealed in the early days of her career she auditioned for Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and was rejected by the filmmakers as they found her too good looking for the character.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said that makers were impressed by her acting skills but according to them, she did not fit into the role properly because of her good looks. Later, the role was played by Freida Pinto and the movie turned out to be a blockbuster film. Meanwhile, makers of the film Dream Girl released the trailer of the film and it has garnered a positive response from fans, the romantic drama looks engaging with a different genre.

On the work front, apart from Dream Girl Nushrat has two other projects to work upon. She will be seen alongside Rajkumar Rao in the movie Turram Khan. Post that she will be seen with Sunny Kaushal in Hurdang.The actor has also many south movies as well.

