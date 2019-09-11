Dream Girl: Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Dream Girl is all set to release on September 23. The romantic comedy is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. The female lead of the film, Nushrat recently revealed in an interview that she was rejected by the makers of Slumdog Millionaire.
Nushrat has come a long way in her career and rose to fame after she was seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor is currently busy promoting her next film and in an interview Nushrat revealed in the early days of her career she auditioned for Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire and was rejected by the filmmakers as they found her too good looking for the character.
The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said that makers were impressed by her acting skills but according to them, she did not fit into the role properly because of her good looks. Later, the role was played by Freida Pinto and the movie turned out to be a blockbuster film. Meanwhile, makers of the film Dream Girl released the trailer of the film and it has garnered a positive response from fans, the romantic drama looks engaging with a different genre.
View this post on Instagram
Don't put your phone on silent! Our #DreamGirl is going to call soon. 📞❤ #DilKaTelephone song out today! @ayushmannk @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @writerraj #AnnuKapoor @nowitsabhi #VijayRaaz @oyemanjot @rajbhansali92 @ekthapatiger @thinkinkstudioindia @akshat_r_saluja @nirmaand @meetbrosofficial @jonitamusic @nakash_aziz @kumaarofficial @zeemusiccompany @zeestudiosint #DreamGirl #DreamGirlOn13thSep #13KoMainTeri
On the work front, apart from Dream Girl Nushrat has two other projects to work upon. She will be seen alongside Rajkumar Rao in the movie Turram Khan. Post that she will be seen with Sunny Kaushal in Hurdang.The actor has also many south movies as well.