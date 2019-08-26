Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set for their new song from the film Dream Girl, Nushrat takes a cue from Madhuri Dixit's 1990's song. Have a look

Dream Girl: Ayushman Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are shooting for the new song for their upcoming film Dream Girl, the couple is supposed to recreate the Hindi version of Marathi Song Dhagala Laagli Kala. The actress Bushrat Bharucha seems typical in Marathi attire that will remind you Madhuri Dixit’s superhit song Humko Aaj Hai Intezaar from 1990’s film Sailaab. The actress takes a cue from dancing sensation and now going to pour it in her upcoming number. The actress is all set to showcase her dance moves along with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

The trailer of the film has been released and liked by the fans. In the film, Ayushmann is playing the role of a call centre woman named pooja. He acts like an adult hottie Pooja that makes people fall in love with him. In the entire trailer, it has been seen how the actor acts like a girl and nobody recognize her. He has been seen in the attire of Sita, Radha and what not.

Although fans are eagerly waiting for the film and appreciating the unique character that Ayushmann is going to play in the Dream Girl. The actress Nushrat Bharucha is playing her girlfriend in the film, the trailer does not reveal much about their relationship so it will be interesting to see that how the girl will react when she got to know that her boyfriend is admired as a dream girl to many.

The song Phone Call has already been released from the film where Ayushmann is enjoying phone calls from his fans and talk to them like Pooja, fans will be glad to know that soon the next song from the film will be launched. The actor Ayushmann Khurrana has won the title of Best Actor in National Film Awards 2019 for his film AndhaDhun, the fans are now waiting for his unique look.

