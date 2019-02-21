Dream Girl release date: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's next release Dream Girl is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 13, 2019. The news was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter account. Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, will also be seen in the film.

After delivering hits like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana is prepping up to be back on the big screen with another unconventional film, i.e Dream Girl. Revolving around a man who plays Sita in Ram Leela, the film is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. Post Ayushmann shared details about his character in the film, the makers have revealed the release date of Dream Girl.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account on Thursday, February 21 and shared that the film will hit the theatrical screens on September 13, 2019. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh will also be seen in the film.

Release date finalised… #DreamGirl to release on 13 Sept 2019… Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha… Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa… Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

Speaking about his role in Dream Girl, Ayushmann had earlier shared that the film is really unique as he gets to wear a saree. Along with cross-dressing, the actor will also be seen modulating his voice between male and female in the film. The actor is also prepping to speak in three languages, primarily Hindi, Haryanvi and Braj Bhasha.

Actor Manjot Singh has said that he is thrilled to work with Ayushmann and filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Calling it one of the funniest scripts he has read in a while, the actor added that the journey has been super fun. The official poster released by the makers in December shows Ayushmann seated on a scooter wearing a saree.

