Dream Girl: The third single from the Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer to now have Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The song Dhagala Lagli Kala is the remake of a Marathi song based on welcoming the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi which will be celebrated nationwide on September 2, 2019.

Dream Girl: After Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone, makers of the film Dream Girl are all set to release the music track Dhagala Lagli Kala, which is the remake of Marathi song based on welcoming the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song will feature lead artists Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles but what is more interesting is that Riteish Deshmukh too has joined the cast and will feature in the Marathi remake song Dhagala Lagli Kala with the Dream Girl team.

As per reports, director Raaj Shaandilyaa requested Ritesh Deshmukh to join the song and be a part of the Dream Girl team, and Ritesh accepted the offer heartily. The actor said that the song is his all-time favorite dance number and originally featured Dada Konde which in itself is a motivation for him. Furthermore, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are both fantastic actors and dancers so the shooting of the song was a fun experience.

Dhagala Lagli Kala has been composed by Meet Bros, penned by Kumaar and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Dream Girl boasts of a great cast such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali, Abhishek Banerjee, and many more, The movie Dream Girl has been produced under the banner Balaji telefilms and is set to release next month on September 13, 2019.

The other two songs from the film Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone give us glimpses from what to expect from the movie and how will the storyline and plot evolve from the song. Check out the trailer of the film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App